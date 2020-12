Spring, Texas – Emergency crews have closed FM 2920 at the intersection of Emerald Mist Parkway following a fatality crash Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 7500 block of FM 2920.

One occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Harris County Hazardous Materials team was called to the scene to assist with the cleanup of the crash.

FM 2920 will be closed for an extended period of time.