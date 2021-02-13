Fire/EMS
Fatal Accident Closes FM 2920 Near TC Jester
Spring, Texas – A fatality accident has closed FM 2920 near TC Jester
Sources tell us that a vehicle is on fire after colliding with a motorcycle.
One person is confirmed dead.
FM 2920 is shut down in both directions. Avoid the area and seek an alternate route
