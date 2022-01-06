Farm to Market 2920 Crust Pizza Open Today, January 6th

Spring, Texas – Crust Pizza Co., a Woodlands based pizza and Italian franchise, opened its thirteenth location today, January 6th at 5211 FM 2920 Suite 108, Spring, TX.

Offering a wide variety of pasta dishes and Chicago style pizza, Crust Pizza Co. is a rapidly expanding restaurant franchise with 11 restaurants open in the Houston area and 2 in Louisiana as of today. Nine more restaurants are slated to open around Texas and Louisiana in the near future; primarily in the Houston Metropolitan area.

In addition to Chicago style pizza, Crust Pizza Co. serves wine and beer inside a casual but modern pizza joint style inside or outside on their covered patio. Crust Pizza Co. at 5211 FM 2920 is open 11 am to 9 pm Monday – Thursday and 11 am to 10 pm Friday – Saturday. Visit their website at https://www.crustpizzaco.com/locations/TX/gosling-pines for more information on their latest location.