Fallen Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Honored In Procession And Memorial Services

Houston, Texas – Memorial services and a procession are being held today for fallen Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins who was killed in an October 16 ambush that left two other deputies critically injured.

The funeral will begin at 2:00PM and will take place at Champions Forest Baptist Church at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road following a public visitation from 11:00AM to 2:00PM. Atkins will be laid to rest at Klein Memorial Park in Tomball immediately after the funeral services.

The procession for Deputy Atkins began at Klein Funeral Home at 1400 West Main Street and travelled east on FM 2920 before turning south on Stuebner Airline Road and ending at the north entrance of Champions Forest Baptist Church.

Deputy Atkins and two other constable deputies were working an extra security job at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge in Houston when they were attacked at approximately 2:15AM. The deputies were addressing a disturbance outside of the bar when an unknown gunman approached from behind and opened fire. Atkins was killed at the scene and deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darryl Garrett both sustained wounds that required immediate surgery.

Deputy Atkins leaves behind his wife, a 2-year-old daughter, and a 6-month-old son; he had recently returned from paternity leave. Deputy Garrett remains in the hospital nine days after the attack, though Deputy Barthen was released last week. Those who knew the three coworkers say they were best friends and called themselves “the three amigos.”

Then gunman who killed Kareem Atkins remains at large. A $75,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information regarding the shooter.