Spring, Texas – We are keeping a close eye on the tropics as we continue to monitor two tropical disturbances; one in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and another in the Atlantic, which just became Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

Tropical Wave in Eastern Gulf of Mexico

There is a tropical wave (Invest 91L) located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is forecast to move into the central Gulf today where Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a 50% chance of development over the next five days as it moves towards the Texas coast.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave currently located over the eastern Gulf that could organize over the next few days as it moves west-northwest. Potential for heavy rainfall and elevated seas possible Fri-weekend. Stay weather aware & prepared! 👇 10 AM Satellite Loop pic.twitter.com/2sYbOLjQOB — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) July 22, 2020

Regardless of development, we will see elevated rain chances in the Houston area through the weekend. How much rain will depend on how organized this system will get and where it will eventually move inland. Right now, models indicate 2-4 inches of widespread rainfall with higher totals along the coast. These rain totals could change if the system becomes more organized.

If the tropical wave develops into a tropical storm it would be named “Hanna”.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms in Atlantic

The second area we are tracking is Tropical Storm Gonzalo. Gonzalo is located approximately 1200 miles east of the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH. The system is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday.

The National Hurricane System believes Gonzalo will be located just south of the Dominican Republic by early Monday morning. It is still too soon to know the path that Gonzalo will take.

We will continue to monitor both of these systems and will bring you updates as necessary.