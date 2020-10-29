Spring, Texas – ExxonMobil announced Thursday that it plans to layoff 1,900 employees, primarily from their campus in Springwoods Village.

In a news release, the company said the reduction in jobs, through voluntary and involuntary programs, are a result of “ongoing reorganizations and work-process changes that have been made over the past several years to improve efficiency and reduce costs.”

“The company recognizes these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programs in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation. Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services.” ExxonMobil Statement

ExxonMobil’s Houston Campus is located in Spring, Texas on 385 acres located to the west of Interstate 45 near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road.

You can read the complete news release by clicking here.