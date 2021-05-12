Executive Chef Paul Friedman Announces His Latest Concept, The Chef’s Table





Spring, Texas – Executive Chef Paul Friedman, founder of the Peli Peli restaurant chain, has announced his plan to open a new restaurant chain, The Chef’s Table.

In March 2020, Peli Peli Vintage Park officially closed its doors due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Friedman first opened South African-influenced cuisine at the Vintage Park plaza in Houston. The chef created the Peli Peli menu based on what he learned from his home country.

However, the new chain’s menu inspiration comes from the chef’s international travels. Although the chain has not released an official menu, visitors can expect various internationally-influenced dishes. Beef short-stacked ribs, Indian curried fried onions, and steamed and grilled octopus have already been sneak peeked on Instagram.





The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor seating and a bar and retail store where guests can purchase Friedman’s branded spices and sauces. The Chef’s Table will serve lunch and dinner daily. Furthermore, the location will be open for brunch on weekends only. Also, Friedman said his new restaurant would feature a 1920’s “Great Gatsby” theme. Unlike Peli Peli, he wants to foster a casual atmosphere for guests eating at the restaurant.

The restaurant has posted renderings of the interior design on its official website.



Kyle Friedman, the chef’s son, has partnered with his father as the general contractor for the new location. Before this partnership, he has built several Peli Peli locations for the chef in the past.

Currently, Paul Freidman expects The Chef’s Table to open in June at the Vintage Park plaza’s former Peli Peli location.

Peli Peli has two other locations which remain open, one in the Galleria and a second in The Woodlands.