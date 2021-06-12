Ex-NFL Player and Boyfriend of Missing Spring Woman Arrested For Charges Unrelated to Disappearance





Spring, Texas – Former NFL Player Kevin Ware was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Kevin Ware Jr. was taken into custody near Spring Cypress and I-45 around 1:30 PM Friday afternoon. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail after violating his bond on a felony drug and a felony weapon charge.

Ware, a Spring Resident, was a tight end for the Washington Redskins in 2003 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2004. He has a lengthy criminal history including evading from police. He was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2021 but failed to report to his bond supervision for two consecutive months.

His Girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, 29, has been missing since April 27 after hosting a party at her residence on Stallion Brook Lane in the Bridgestone Subdivision.

According to reports by KTRK, Ware has been named as a ‘person of interest’ in the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that Pomaski disappeared under very suspicious circumstances and that she may be a victim of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding Pomaski’s disappearance should call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.