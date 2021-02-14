Harris County
ERCOT Urges Texans To Conserve Power; Rolling Blackouts Possible
Spring, Texas – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) which manages power for more than 26 million Texas customers is bracing for record electricity usage while managing power-generation problems. If issues with power-generation continue, it could lead to rolling blackouts similar to the 2011 winter storm.
“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time.”
Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, ERCOT is asking customers to implement conservation measures.
ERCOT provided these tips to reduce electricity usage:
- Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.)
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes
ERCOT says they have the tools and procedures in place to maintain a reliable electric system during tight grid conditions. If power reserves drop too low, they will have to declare an “Energy Emergency Alert” which could lead to rolling blackouts.
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News1 day ago
Overpasses and Bridges in South Montgomery County to Close Sunday at Nightfall
-
Fire/EMS1 day ago
Fatal Accident Closes FM 2920 Near TC Jester
-
Education2 days ago
School Closures/Transition to Virtual Learning Due to Incoming Winter Weather Threat
-
Harris County1 day ago
NWS Says “Frigid, Life and Property Threatening Winter Weather Expects into Thursday”