ERCOT Issues Conservation Alert for Texas Electric Customers As Temperatures Climb Into 90s





Spring, Texas – As temperatures in Texas climb into the 90’s, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which regulates the flow of electricity in the state, is urging residents to save power beginning Monday.

“Texans are being asked to safely reduce their electric use,” said ERCOT in a tweet just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The electrical grid will most likely be tighter as a result of the high number of forced generation outages, according to ERCOT.

Around 11,000 MW of power is on forced outage for maintenance, with approximately 8,000 MW being thermal and the balance being intermittent resources, according to generator owners. A normal range of thermal generation outages on hot summer days, according to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, is roughly 3,600 MW. On a hot summer day, one megawatt (MW) generally powers roughly 200 dwellings.

According to ERCOT data released Monday afternoon, predicted demand may exceed capacity during the afternoon’s peak heat hours.

Between 3 and 9 p.m. today, wind production is projected to range from 3,500 to 6,000 MW. This is around 1,500 MW less than what is usually available during peak periods. As the week progresses, wind output is predicted to climb.

The peak demand expected for today may be more than 73,000 MW. The June peak demand record is 69,123 MW, which was reached between 4 and 5 p.m. on June 27, 2018.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

The appeal for conservation comes only four months after a disastrous failure to keep the lights on and houses warm during a record winter storm damaged Texans’ trust in the grid’s ability to function correctly.

