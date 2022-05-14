ERCOT Asking Texans to Conserve Power After 6 Facilities Go Offline

Spring, Texas – ERCOT issued a statement Friday asking Texans to conserve power after six power generation facilities were tripped offline. This resulted in a loss of about 2,900 MW of electricity.

ERCOT said in a statement… “With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need. This afternoon, six power generation facilities tripped offline resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity. At this time, all generation resources available are operating. We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3pm and 8pm through the weekend.”

Visit www.ercot.com to learn more about Texas’ power supply.