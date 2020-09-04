Spring, Texas – The Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD11) who is tasked with providing 911 ambulance service to over 600,000 residents of Northwest Harris County voted today to terminate the agreement with their current service provider.

During a September 3rd Special Meeting, the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to terminate their agreement with Cypress Creek EMS (CCEMS). ESD11 gave a 360-day notice to terminate but expects CCEMS to continue answering 911 calls during that time.

ESD11 also voted to enter into an agreement with the Harris County Emergency Corps to provide supplemental or backup ambulance services if needed.

This vote comes after years of disagreements between the two organizations, specifically the lack of financial transparency by CCEMS. In 2019, KPRC’s Joel Eisenbaum uncovered a CCEMS manager fixing private vehicles and pocketing the cash while on the clock.

ESD 11 published a request for qualifications (RFQ) back in April of this year in search of a potential replacement. Nine emergency medical providers responded to the RFQ. In July, ESD 11 announced that three of the nine providers would advance to the next round of interviews.

According to their website, an alternative would be for ESD 11 to take over the operation of EMS services instead of contracting the service out to a third-party provider. This would fall in line with other local Emergency Services Districts who have chosen to manage the operations directly.

ESD 11 issued the following statement: