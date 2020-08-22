Spring, Texas – An 81-year-old female is dead after her home caught fire early Saturday morning in Spring.

The incident happened in the 24300 block of Hampton Terrace Lane around 2:30 AM.

Firefighters with the Spring Fire Department arrived on the scene to find heavy fire and smoke conditions coming from the home. Unfortunately, firefighters could not gain access to the female who was located in a back bedroom.

Officials with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said there was a man inside when the home caught fire but was able to escape the blaze.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.