El Mariachi Mexican Bar And Grill To Open New Location On Rayford Road





Spring, Texas – El Mariachi Mexican Bar and Grill is set to open a new restaurant at 610 Rayford Road in Spring in the coming weeks. While no official opening date has been announced, the new location is waiting only for permits and could open as soon as mid-September, according to owner and manager Adrian Lozano.

This will be the second restaurant under the El Mariachi name with the first located at 25201 Kuykendahl Road Suite 100 in Tomball. There are other Mexican restaurants in the area that are owned and operated by Lozano’s brothers or uncle, including Casa Nueva Mexican Bar and Grill in Houston, and the Lozanos collaborate and support each other in their different businesses.

El Mariachi Bar and Grill offers a wide selection of traditional Mexican dishes as well as some seafood and Cajun-style food. A robust menu of drinks is also available and includes wine, foreign and domestic beer, and several different types of margaritas. The restaurant offers catering services in addition to its indoor and outdoor dining.