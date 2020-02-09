Connect with us

Eggcellence Cafe Now Serving Breakfast & Lunch on Kuykendahl Road in Tomball

Tomball, Texas – Eggcellence Cafe & Bakery has now opened its newest location in Tomball on Jan. 22. Located at 25750 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. E, the Greater-Houston area diner serves up an all-day classic menu of breakfast and brunch choices.

The menu features fresh farm eggs that are served up as classic omelets inspired by a mixture of Texan, Creole, and Mediterranean styles of food. Other menu items include a mixture of breakfast & lunch options such as waffles, egg crepes, pancakes, as well as paninis, salads, pasta, and chicken kabob.

The cafe is open Monday – Friday from 6:30 am – 3 pm and Saturday – Sunday from 6:30 am – 4 pm. 

Eggcellence Cafe & Bakery

25750 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. E

https://eggcellencecafe.com/

