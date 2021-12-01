E. Coli Found In Raw Water Supply In Northgate Crossing MUD 1 In North Harris County

Spring, Texas – A water well in Northgate Crossing Municipal Utilities District #1 in north Harris County has been taken offline after it tested positive for E. coli on November 30, 2021.

A December 1 statement from Northgate Crossing MUD 1 explained that the sample was taken from the raw water part of the well, meaning the water had not yet undergone the standard disinfecting treatments. The statement goes on to say, “This sample is not indicative of water in the distribution system that supplies water to each customer, which was and continues to be properly treated.”

The well in question has been sanitized and will remain out of service until retesting shows no E. coli bacteria present. Northgate Crossing MUD 1 has given a timeframe of approximately 48 hours to resolve the issue.

Northgate Crossing MUD 1 consists of the neighborhoods adjacent to Northgate Crossing Boulevard that are on the north side of Hardy Toll Road. See a map of the district here.

For more information, read the full statement from the district here or call customer service at (281) 398-8211.