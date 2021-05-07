Dutch Bros. Coffee To Open New Location Near Cypresswood and I-45





Spring, Texas – Dutch Bros., a popular Oregon based coffee chain, will soon open a new location at Cypresswood and I-45. Dutch Bros. plans to open seven new locations in the Houston area over the next few years.

In early 2021 the rapidly growing coffee chain opened its first Texas location in College Station. On their opening day, their College Station location was visited by over 1,800 cars! The chain has over 400 locations on and around the west coast but has plans to open at least 26 new locations around the state of Texas. According to a public relations representative from Dutch Bros. their location at Cypresswood and I-45 will hopefully be open in “the next few months.”

Dutch Bros. serves a wide variety of coffee drinks like Nitro Coldbrew and flavored lattes. It also serves tea, its own brand of energy drink, shakes, and smoothies for all those who want something more than coffee. Their food selection is pretty light though, with only a few muffins and a granola bar available to satisfy your hunger. For more information follow the link below to check out their menu and for more updates on construction.

Click here to visit the Dutch Bros. website.