Business
Dutch Bros Coffee Opening Second Spring Location on FM 2920
Spring, Texas – A second Dutch Bros coffee shop is coming to Spring at 5258 FM 2920 later this year as the coffee franchise continues its expansion into Texas.
The Oregan based coffee chain has plans to open over 20 locations in Texas and seven in the Houston area over the next few years. Two of the Houston area locations are currently planned for Spring one located on FM 2920 and a second location at 19366 Interstate 45 (near Cypresswood Drive.) According to a spokesperson from Dutch Bros the I-45 location will be open “early this summer” and the FM 2920 location will open in “late summer to early fall.”
Dutch Bros opened its first Texas location earlier this year in College Station to high praise and long lines. They primarily serve coffee, tea, and their in house energy drink but have a limited supply of food such as muffins or granola bars. To learn more, visit their website at https://www.dutchbros.com/.
