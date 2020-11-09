Spring, Texas – Everything is BIGGER in Texas, and Houston-area residents and visitors will soon experience the largest animated holiday light show, along with the world’s largest 700-foot animated LED tunnel coming next week in Spring. The Light Park will open on Thursday, November 5, at 5:30 p.m. at 21300 Interstate 45 N., Spring, Texas (located in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown).

The Light Park is open now until December 31, 2020.