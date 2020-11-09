Spring, Texas – Everything is BIGGER in Texas, and Houston-area residents and visitors will soon experience the largest animated holiday light show, along with the world’s largest 700-foot animated LED tunnel coming next week in Spring. The Light Park will open on Thursday, November 5, at 5:30 p.m. at 21300 Interstate 45 N., Spring, Texas (located in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor Splashtown).
The Light Park boasts more than a million LED lights throughout its one-mile light show and musical experience. The park features a unique light show synced and choreographed to holiday music and offers spectators the opportunity to enjoy the park’s dedicated music station as lights move to the music. Character DJs will provide Christmas cheer and holiday entertainment for guests while visiting the park. DJs include Santa, DJ Snowflake, Pixel Penguin, and Barry Bear, and each will bring their upbeat personalities and music song preferences while working the candy cane turntables. Each pass-through car ride will experience a different light show.
“During these trying times, it is important to provide a fun and safe environment for families during the holidays. We are thrilled to bring holiday cheer to the Houston-area in Spring, Texas, and showcase the largest holiday light tunnel in the world,’ stated Matt Johnson, Co-Creator of The Light Park. ‘Each guest is guaranteed their own unique light show as they drive through our one-mile holiday light park filled with more than one million animated lights. Our highly experienced team has created an atmosphere that is more than a light show; our park is a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience that is sure to entertain the entire family.”
Those interested in learning more or purchasing admission can visit www.thelightpark.com. Cost is starting at $35 per vehicle* for pre-purchased tickets or $40 at the gate. Visitors must stay in their vehicles the entire time while visiting the park and while on the park property. Guests are encouraged to bring their snacks to enjoy while in their cars. The park will remain open until December 31, 2020.
