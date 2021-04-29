Business
Donut Licious to Open New Location Off Louetta Road
Spring, Texas – Have a craving for donuts that look as good as they taste? Then plan a visit to Donut Licious’ new location at 3403 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX on opening day.
The new location is said to be opening soon but a firm date has yet been announced. Those who need to satisfy their donut craving prior to the new Louetta locations opening can visit their original store at 1535 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX for all their Donut Licious needs.
Donut Licious serves over 30 different different flavors of donuts year round, a number of other options like kolaches, and a variety of beautiful limited time specialty donuts for most major holidays. For those who just want something besides cake on their big day, Donut Licious offers to spell out happy birthday in big, bright, and beautiful donuts.
Donut Licious offers catering, third party delivery, and indoor dining. They are open Tuesday through Friday 5:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday 5:30 am to 1:00 pm, and Sunday 6:00 am to 1:00 pm. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Donutliciousspringtx/ or call (281) 288-1778 for more information on Donut Licious and its new location.
