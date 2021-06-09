Do You Recognize This Vehicle? Public Assistance Needed To Identify Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run





Harris County, Texas – Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Office are seeking your help to identify a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on Sunday.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a hit and run crash in the 14600 block of Spring Cypress Road. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased black male adult victim who had been struck by a motorist. The motorist fled the scene without providing any assistance to the victim.

Constable Investigators were called to the scene and located video surveillance from a local business that captured the possible suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black Ford Pickup truck, possibly a 2011 through 2016 year model F-250 or F-350, lifted with chrome or light colored step rails. The vehicle will likely have heavy damage to the front right grill and headlight areas.

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle from the photos in this case. We know the video is not very detailed but somebody out there knows this vehicle and will recognize the new body damage. If you have any information that could help investigators, contact our office at (281) 376-3472. ” – Constable Mark Herman