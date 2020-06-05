Spring, Texas – A barbecue joint along Rayford Road in Spring has closed their doors effective immediately.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit located at 2222 Rayford Road has closed indefinitely according to a spokesperson. Just this week, their street signage was covered and their social media pages were removed from the internet.

The restaurant originally opened in January of 2019. The reason for the closure was not disclosed.

If you’re still in the mood for Dickey’s barbecued smoked meats, the other Spring store located at 1614 Louetta Road remains open.