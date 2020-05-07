Spring, Texas – Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are currently searching for suspects after an 18-year-old was shot in the face while driving down the road.

The possible suspects are described as a black male in his late twenties wearing white and black clothing, dreads and a bandanna, as well as two white male juveniles about 5’5″, one with blonde hair and the other with dark brown hair. It is possible that there is one additional white male suspect approximately 17-19 years old.

The suspects were last seen running through the Oaks Of Devonshire subdivision eastbound on Cypresswood Drive. The suspects are wanted after an 18-year-old was shot in the face while driving down the road. The victim subsequently lost control and the vehicle rolled over. The victim is being transported to the hospital by LifeFlight and is in critical condition. A heavy police presence can be expected in the area as deputies attempt to locate the suspects. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects or this case, please call 911.