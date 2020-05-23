Tomball, Texas – Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office are searching for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens Drug Store in Tomball.

Officials say that the suspect entered the Walgreens located at 11970 Spring Cypress Road and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk handed over the cash and the suspect fled on foot before deputies could arrive.

Investigators obtained security surveillance footage from the store and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25-35 with a mustache. At the time of the robbery he was wearing black jogging pants, white tennis shoes, and a black hoodie with graphic designs on the back.

If you have any information that could lead investigators to the suspect, you’re urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 281-376-3472.