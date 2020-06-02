Spring, Texas – Observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal (pronounced krees-TOH-bahl). The maximum winds are estimated to be 40 MPH with higher gusts.

As of 11:15 AM, Cristobal is centered about 150 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico, moving toward the west-southwest at 3 MPH.

The storm will linger in the Bay of Campeche over the next few days before starting to lift north this weekend. Significant uncertainty remains regarding the storm’s track and intensity, however, models indicate the storm could move towards the Texas/Louisiana border.

This is the earliest 3rd named storm on record in the North Atlantic since record-keeping began in 1851.

