Spring, Texas – The Chief Executive Officer of Cypress Creek EMS (CCEMS), Brad England, is no longer with the organization according to Board President, Glen Henning.

In a letter released to employees, Henning stated that the CCEMS Board of Directors has accepted England’s “notice of retirement”, effective immediately. England has been with the organization for 31 years.

Cypress Creek EMS is contracted by Harris County Emergency Services District 11 (ESD 11) to provide 911 ambulance service to more than 578,000 residents in a 177-square mile section of Harris County.

England’s abrupt departure immediately follows a heated meeting between CCEMS and ESD 11 last week.

During the May 21 meeting, ESD 11 board members confronted CCEMS officials about the alleged misuse of public funds including a lack of communication and transparency during previous meetings. The confrontation followed years of issues between the two entities.

Henning says that Wren Nealy has agreed to serve as the interim CEO while the board engages a national recruiting firm to begin the search for a permanent replacement.

In April of this year, ESD 11 published a request for qualifications, or an RFQ, in search of a potential replacement for CCEMS. The RFQ window remains open until June 1.