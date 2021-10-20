Crust Pizza Co. Set To Open Fifth Location In Spring On FM 2920





Spring, Texas – The Woodlands-based pizzeria Crust Pizza Co. is preparing to open a new location in Spring at 5211 FM 2920, Suite #108, set to open by the end of the year. The new location is one of seven that the chain has under construction and it will be the fifth Crust Pizza Co. in Spring.

Crust Pizza Co. was founded in 2011 and centers around Chicago-style pizza, referring to itself on its website as the “Home of the Chicago-style thin crust pizza.” In addition to predesigned pizzas, patrons have the option to build their own pizza and make endless variations with the dozens of toppings available. The pizzeria also offers calzones, pasta dishes, salads, and appetizers.

The new location was initiated by Houston-based franchisee Justin Bentley. Bentley was quoted in a press release from Crust Pizza Co. saying, “The Spring area has already welcomed Crust Pizza Co. with open arms. As a fan of the franchise already, it was a natural business decision for me to join as a franchisee by opening another location in Spring.”

Two other restaurants, Shaken Crab and Akashi, are also under construction neighboring the upcoming Crust Pizza Co.