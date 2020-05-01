Spring, Texas – A criminal is back out on the streets of Spring after posting a $200 bond Thursday.

Samuel Mondragon was arrested by Harris County Precinct 4 Constables after allegedly firing off a gun multiple times in the air while driving down the road.

The incident unfolded in the 6000 block of Rustygate Drive in the Greengate Place subdivision.

Deputies say they located ten shell casings during their investigation.

Mondragon was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

His bond was set to $100 for each charge; totaling $200. He posted bond Thursday afternoon and was released.

This wasn’t Mondragon’s first visit to the slammer. He was arrested in March of 2013 after soliciting sex to an undercover cop. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of Prostitution. In November of 2013, Mondragon pled guilty to another misdemeanor charge after punching and kicking his girlfriend. Mondragon spent 40 days in the Harris County Jail for this instance. In July of 2018, Mondragon spent 30 days in the Montgomery County Jail after being charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Franklin Bynum (D) was the judge responsible for setting Mondragon’s low bonds. In a video posted to Bynum’s professional Facebook page, he refers to the Harris County Jail as “the largest criminal punishment complex in the country”. He goes on to say that “every day, judges in the fill this jail with innocent people.”

Just last month, law enforcement leaders from across the region came together in opposition to the release of inmates from the Harris County Jail amid the coronavirus pandemic.