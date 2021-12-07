Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Opens In Grand Parkway Marketplace II

Spring, Texas – Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is now open in Grand Parkway Marketplace II, having celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, December 4. Located at 6633 Spring Stuebner Road, the Spring location is the franchise’s only restaurant in the Houston area and just its second in Texas.

Crave prides itself on its unique menu and novelty dishes, which include BBQ tacos, brisket bowls, and mac and brisket sandwiches. Staples such as pulled pork, smoked brisket, and 100% beef hot dogs are also available, as well as a wide range of sides and toppings. The full menu can be viewed here.

The restaurant offers an upbeat and social atmosphere that includes a lounge area and TVs throughout the room for sports and other entertainment. Part of the experience is exploring the self-serve beer wall that allows patrons to pour as much or as little as they like from any of the 24 taps. The selection includes several local craft beers, as well as wine and occasionally cocktails. The list of beers on tap can be found here.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is open seven days a week from 11:00AM to 10:00PM Monday through Thursday, 11:00AM to 11:00PM on Friday and Saturday, and 11:00AM to 9:00PM on Sunday. The restaurant has a drive-thru and also offers catering. For more information, visit the Crave website or call (832) 698-4932.