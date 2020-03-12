Montgomery County, Texas – Montgomery County Officials have canceled the Montgomery County Fair & Rodeo amid the growing concerns of COVID-19, effective immediately.
The cancellation has come after Montgomery County Officials issued an emergency disaster declaration and public health emergency for 30 days. The County also issued an ‘Order of Occupancy’ that orders events with more than 250 people in attendance to cease operations.
The Montgomery County Fair Association issued the following statement:
“I was informed a short time ago of the decision by Montgomery County Officials to close and cancel all events at county facilities for a period of 30 days. Obviously, this is devastating news to our Fair Association as all events and activities at the 2020 Montgomery County Fair will be canceled and not rescheduled. This is not the news any of us wanted to get, however: we will comply with all County orders. This is unprecedented to our Fair Associations and I ask for patience and understanding as we work through this. I will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.” – Cody Bartlett, President Montgomery County Fair Association.