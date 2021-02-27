Business
Copendero Indoor Gun and Archery Range Set To Open In Late 2021
South Montgomery County, Texas – Copendero Indoor Gun and Archery Range is set to open in late Winter of 2021 on Robinson Road just east of Interstate 45.
According to their Facebook page, Copendero will be a class “A” two-story, state-of-the-art, full complement indoor gun and archery range. The indoor range is anticipated to be around 32,000 square feet.
Copendero will be located at 28075 Robinson Road, just over a mile east of the City of Oak Ridge North.
The indoor range will feature a variety of offerings, including 25-yard handgun ranges, 100-yard rifle ranges, and 22-yard bow ranges. Visitors interested in gunsmithing and weapons training will also be able to partake here. Copendero is also building out classrooms for CHL, safety, and law enforcement training. Visitors will also find a full complimentary coffee shop featuring custom ground coffee, food, and beverages along with a private club floor for VIP members. The private floor will feature lockers for members, a bar & cigar room, as well as a private balcony. Space will also be available for hosting various types of corporate events.
A retail shop will also be part of the gun range where new and used guns, antique pistols, rifles, and shotguns will all be sold. Clothing, hunting, and sporting supplies along with ammunition, reloading equipment, bow & arrow equipment, and supplies will also be available for sale.
You can follow their Facebook page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments. https://www.facebook.com/Copendero
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News2 weeks ago
Entergy Texas Suffers Major Power Generation Failure; New Plant Shut Off Due to Icing
-
Local News2 weeks ago
Overpasses and Bridges in South Montgomery County to Close Sunday at Nightfall
-
Harris County2 weeks ago
ERCOT Urges Texans To Conserve Power; Rolling Blackouts Possible
-
Harris County2 weeks ago
Boil Water Notice Issued for City of Tomball