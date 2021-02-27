Copendero Indoor Gun and Archery Range Set To Open In Late 2021





South Montgomery County, Texas – Copendero Indoor Gun and Archery Range is set to open in late Winter of 2021 on Robinson Road just east of Interstate 45.

According to their Facebook page, Copendero will be a class “A” two-story, state-of-the-art, full complement indoor gun and archery range. The indoor range is anticipated to be around 32,000 square feet.

Copendero will be located at 28075 Robinson Road, just over a mile east of the City of Oak Ridge North.

The indoor range will feature a variety of offerings, including 25-yard handgun ranges, 100-yard rifle ranges, and 22-yard bow ranges. Visitors interested in gunsmithing and weapons training will also be able to partake here. Copendero is also building out classrooms for CHL, safety, and law enforcement training. Visitors will also find a full complimentary coffee shop featuring custom ground coffee, food, and beverages along with a private club floor for VIP members. The private floor will feature lockers for members, a bar & cigar room, as well as a private balcony. Space will also be available for hosting various types of corporate events.

A retail shop will also be part of the gun range where new and used guns, antique pistols, rifles, and shotguns will all be sold. Clothing, hunting, and sporting supplies along with ammunition, reloading equipment, bow & arrow equipment, and supplies will also be available for sale.

