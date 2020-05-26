Spring, Texas – Over the Memorial Day weekend, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies arrested and charged 16 drivers with DWI. Two additional drivers were charged with other crimes.

According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, deputies administered standardized field sobriety tests on each of the suspects.

In 2019, Precinct 4 Constables took 14 suspected drunk drivers off the streets of north Harris County during the Memorial Day Weekend.

“Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail.” – Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman

Those that were arrested include: (scroll down for mugshots)

Angel Delgado-Hernandez DOB 01/27/1990 was arrested and charged for DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Hernandez has no prior criminal convictions in Harris County.

Angel Ortiz DOB 12/02/1990 was arrested for Reckless Driving. Court records indicated that Ortiz was driving at speeds of 103 MPH. Ortiz has an extensive criminal history which includes Driving Without a License, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Trespassing, Forgery, and Assault to a Family Member. His bond has been set to $100 but remains in the Harris County Jail.

Athziry Pegoda DOB 09/11/1993 was arrested and charged for DWI. She bonded out of jail for $100. Pegoda has two criminal charges in Harris County for Possession of Marijuana and Theft.

Christopher Mena DOB 06/21/1984 was arrested and charged with his second DWI. Mena bonded out for $2,500. He has been arrested in Harris County several times for a Fictitious Inspection Sticker, Interfering with the Duties of a Public Servant, DWI in 2019, and Driving Without a Licence.

Daniela Garcia DOB 04/18/1997 was arrested and charged with DWI and Resisting Arrest. She bonded out of jail for $500. Garcia was arrested back on March 3, 2020 by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for DWI – she has not yet been convicted.

Jason Cole Rodriguez DOB 11/17/1994 was arrested and charged for DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Rodriguez has no prior criminal history in Harris County.

Jazlyn Jackson DOB 11/18/1999 was arrested and charged for DWI. She bonded out of jail for $100. Jackson has no prior criminal history in Harris County.

Jesus Cardenas DOB 07/31/1978 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. He was arrested back in 2003 in Montgomery County after assaulting a family member.

Jose Alberto Gonzalez-Juarez DOB 05/01/1995 was arrested and charged with his THIRD DWI. According to court records, Gonzalez-Juarez was discharged due to the Judge not finding probable cause in the case. He was charged with his first DWI back in April of 2016 and his second DWI in April of 2019.

Jose Guadalupe Loyola DOB 03/07/1986 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Loyola was convicted in 2003 for Disorderly Conduct and Indecent Exposure.

Jose Hernandez DOB 08/22/1988 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Hernandez has no prior arrests in Harris County.

Jose Ivan Rodriguez DOB 06/21/1988 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Rodriguez has no prior arrests in Harris County.

Luis Longoria DOB 10/22/1988 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Longoria has no prior arrests in Harris County.

Maria Guadalupe Arana-Lopez DOB 11/24/1995 was arrested and charged with DWI. She bonded out of jail for $100. Lopez has no prior arrests in Harris County.

Monica May Garibay DOB 10/26/1984 was arrested and charged with the felony charge of DWI with Child in Vehicle. She bonded out of jail for $1000. Garibay has no prior arrests in Harris County.

Pedro Rivas-Noria DOB 09/05/1979 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Noria has been arrested four additional times in Harris County, twice for Driving with a Suspended Licence, Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Raul Sandoval Jr. DOB 09/13/1997 was arrested and charged with DWI. He bonded out of jail for $100. Sandoval has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident, tampering with evidence, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Vernon Damone Hunt DOB 07/08/1967 was arrested and charged with Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibilty and Expired Registration. Hunt remains in the Harris County Jail. He has an extensive criminal record in Harris County. His charges consist of Assault with Bodily Injury, two cases of Aggravated Robbery with Deadly Weapon, two cases of Robbery, Felony Possession of a Weapon, and Bond Jumping.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.