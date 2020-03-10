Spring, Texas – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying package thieves in the Auburn Lakes and Northampton subdivisions.

Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing packages off the front porches of homes on Auburn Lakes Drive, Fairidge Court, and Whistling Pines Drive.

Video surveillance captured three suspects driving a newer model Chevrolet Silverado Texas Edition. The truck is described to be black in color with chrome trim around the windows, a bed cover, and what appears to be a diamond or almond-shaped sticker on the back window, according to investigators.

If you have any information that could help investigators identify the suspects involved, you’re urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables office at 281-376-3472.