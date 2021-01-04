Spring, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested 21 suspected drunk drivers across the precinct during their Holiday Patrol Operation.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office team up each year to address, DWI’s, speeding on highways, and other vehicular related crimes.

“These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy time of the year to keep our citizens and their family’s safe,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The operation yielded 21 arrests by officers.