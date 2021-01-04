Spring, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested 21 suspected drunk drivers across the precinct during their Holiday Patrol Operation.
The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office team up each year to address, DWI’s, speeding on highways, and other vehicular related crimes.
“These increased law enforcement patrols have incorporated a pro-active police approach during this busy time of the year to keep our citizens and their family’s safe,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.
The operation yielded 21 arrests by officers.
- 17 – DWI Arrests, two of which were also charged with Possession of Handgun while Driving Under Influence, and one was also charged with Possession of Narcotics
- 1 – DWI with a Child Passenger Under 15 Years of Age
- 1 – DWI 3rd Offense, Felony
- 2 – DWI 2nd Offence
“Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail,” Herman said.