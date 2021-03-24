Constables Arrest 15 Intoxicated Drivers Over Spring Break





Spring, Texas – Last week, constables made a total of 15 arrests for driving under the influence. On Wednesday, Precinct 4 reminded drivers in the area not to operate motor vehicles under the influence. Due to spring break festivities, deputies were deployed for traffic violations consistently. They were especially on high alert for signs of intoxication. Officers stopped all 15 drivers for traffic violations and conducted standardized sobriety tests for several signs of intoxication.

In addition to drunk driving, Eric Collins and Cynthia Newson were both found driving children. Police brought up the charges of DWI with a child passenger under 15.

Felton Leblanc and Jedekk Hill possessed handguns at the time of the arrest. Officers charged both with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Furthermore, Demarcus Williams, Jedekk Hill, and Kalie Ramirez are all second-time offenders of intoxicated driving.

All drunk drivers were arrested and placed in Harris County Jail. Several offenders have posted or are on bail ranging from $100 – $5,000, depending on the offense type.

Image Credits: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4