Crime
Constables Arrest 15 Intoxicated Drivers Over Spring Break
Spring, Texas – Last week, constables made a total of 15 arrests for driving under the influence. On Wednesday, Precinct 4 reminded drivers in the area not to operate motor vehicles under the influence. Due to spring break festivities, deputies were deployed for traffic violations consistently. They were especially on high alert for signs of intoxication. Officers stopped all 15 drivers for traffic violations and conducted standardized sobriety tests for several signs of intoxication.
In addition to drunk driving, Eric Collins and Cynthia Newson were both found driving children. Police brought up the charges of DWI with a child passenger under 15.
Felton Leblanc and Jedekk Hill possessed handguns at the time of the arrest. Officers charged both with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Furthermore, Demarcus Williams, Jedekk Hill, and Kalie Ramirez are all second-time offenders of intoxicated driving.
All drunk drivers were arrested and placed in Harris County Jail. Several offenders have posted or are on bail ranging from $100 – $5,000, depending on the offense type.
Image Credits: Harris County Constable, Precinct 4
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Fire/EMS2 weeks ago
Two People Dead, Several Others Transported Via Helicopter After Fiery Crash on FM 2920
-
Fire/EMS1 week ago
Suspect Arrested For Intoxication Manslaughter After Killing Mother and Three Children in Fiery Crash Along FM 2920
-
Fire/EMS3 weeks ago
Multiple People Injured After Reported Gas Line Explosion/Fire in Gleannloch Farms
-
Crime6 days ago
Man Airlifted After Being Beat with Hammer at Bridgestone Crossing Townhomes