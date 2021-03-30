Featured
Constable Mark Herman Personally Donates $10,000 to Porsha Branch’s Family
Spring, Texas – On Saturday, Constable Mark Herman made a $10,000 personal donation to the family of Porsha Branch to assist with her family’s funeral expenses.
On the evening of March 14, Porsha Branch and her four children, King, Messiah, and Drake, were all the victims of a tragic car accident. Daniel Canada, the intoxicated driver responsible, struck into Branch’s car, pushing her into several other cars before lighting on fire. It is in this tragedy that the family lost Porsha and all three children.
The family held a remembrance and funeral on Saturday. It was held at Community Faith Church and open to public. Constable Mark Herman and his team attended the event and made a personal donation to the family. This donation was independent of any county or public funds.
Daniel Canada, the man responsible for all three deaths, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter. He has no bond and is expected to face trial in May.
