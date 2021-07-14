Constable Herman Offers Precinct 4 Citizens Free Watermelons This Thursday





Spring, Texas – Constable Mark Herman of Harris County Precinct 4 will be handing out free watermelons this Thursday, July 15, at Atkinson Farms Produce at 3217 Spring Cypress Road. The watermelons will be available from 10:00am to 6:00pm and are free while supplies last, one per family.

Constable Herman invites citizens of Precinct 4 to come meet him and his deputies and enjoy a free watermelon.

Now an annual event, the free watermelons are a way to reach out to and connect with the community while keeping people hydrated and cool during the summer heat.

No county funds will be used for this event.