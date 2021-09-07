Constable Deputies Make 18 DWI Arrests In Precinct 4 Over Labor Day Weekend





Harris County, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman conducted an impaired driver initiative over the Labor Day weekend in an effort to deter intoxicated driving and reduce the rate of fatal crashes.

According to a news release from the constable’s office, over the course of the weekend deputies arrested 18 suspects in Precinct 4 on charges of Driving While Intoxicated. The suspects were stopped for varying traffic violations and showed multiple signs of intoxication, verified by field sobriety tests.

The initiative was announced in a news release on Friday evening at the beginning of the weekend which stated that deputies would be out in full force to arrest impaired drivers. The announcement also gave reminders on certain laws regarding substances and driving and gave tips on how to stay responsible and safe.

Constable Herman’s mantra was included in both news releases: “Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail.”

All 18 suspects were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail on charges of Driving While Intoxicated. Some suspects received additional charges, including the following:

Jivet Tovar, 28, charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Child Endangerment.



Armando Mendez, 28, charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated- Third Offense.



Jose Alvayeros, 33, charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated- Third Offense.



David Newcomb, 61, charged with Driving While Intoxicated- Second Offense.



Sheron Walker, 48, charged with Driving While Intoxicated- Second Offense.



Kenneth Pulliam, 58, charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.



Sean Cantu, 29, charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

