Constable Deputies Arrest Six Intoxicated Drivers Between October 25-26

Harris County, Texas – This past Monday and Tuesday, October 25 and 26, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman made six Driving While Intoxicated arrests throughout Harris County Precinct 4. Each arrest was made after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and suspects were determined to be intoxicated behind the wheel.

Constable Herman later commented on the arrests, saying, “They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. They each received a $100.00 bond each. Timothy Holmes was charged with Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense and received a $10,000.00 bond out of the 177th District Court.”