Complete Closure of Tomball Tollway Scheduled This Weekend

SpringHappenings.com
May 5, 2022
Harris County, Texas – There will be a total closure of the northbound and southbound mainlanes between Boudreaux and the Grand Parkway on the Tomball Tollway beginning Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. through Monday, May 9 at 5 a.m.

  • The northbound Northpointe entrance ramp will be closed.
  • Drivers traveling northbound will be detoured to the frontage road at the Boudreaux exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Grand Parkway entrance ramp.
  • Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured to the frontage road at the Grand Parkway exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Boudreaux entrance ramp.

Don’t forget to visit houstontranstar.org to plan your route.

