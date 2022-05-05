Complete Closure of Tomball Tollway Scheduled This Weekend

Harris County, Texas – There will be a total closure of the northbound and southbound mainlanes between Boudreaux and the Grand Parkway on the Tomball Tollway beginning Friday, May 6 at 9 p.m. through Monday, May 9 at 5 a.m.

The northbound Northpointe entrance ramp will be closed.

Drivers traveling northbound will be detoured to the frontage road at the Boudreaux exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Grand Parkway entrance ramp.

Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured to the frontage road at the Grand Parkway exit ramp and may re-enter the tollway using the Boudreaux entrance ramp.

Don’t forget to visit houstontranstar.org to plan your route.