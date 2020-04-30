Spring, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman swore in nine new deputies to his department Wednesday.

The newly hired deputies will begin serving in their new assignments on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Pictured from left column to right:

Top left – Deputy Xochitl Ortiz

Top right – Deputy John Lawless

2nd row left – Deputy Damon Richardson

2nd row right – Deputy Sheldon McNeil

3rd row left – Deputy Ryan Johnson

3rd row right – Deputy Michael Aspras

4th row left – Deputy Mariah Marroquin

4th row right – Deputy Brenda Chavez

5th row left – Deputy Anthony Brischetto