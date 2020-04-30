Spring, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman swore in nine new deputies to his department Wednesday.
The newly hired deputies will begin serving in their new assignments on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Pictured from left column to right:
Top left – Deputy Xochitl Ortiz
Top right – Deputy John Lawless
2nd row left – Deputy Damon Richardson
2nd row right – Deputy Sheldon McNeil
3rd row left – Deputy Ryan Johnson
3rd row right – Deputy Michael Aspras
4th row left – Deputy Mariah Marroquin
4th row right – Deputy Brenda Chavez
5th row left – Deputy Anthony Brischetto