Spring, Texas – The Houston-based bakeshop, Common Bond Bistro & Bakery opened its fifth location on July 20th in the Springwoods Village City Place development.

The bakery is located at 1700 City Plaza Dr. Ste. 150 in Spring.

The particular location is the first in the chain of restaurants to offer a full bar with a lounge area. Patrons can enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Their menu ranges from flatbreads and French toast to signature cakes. Patrons can visit the store or order online for in-store and curbside pickup. Common Bond says they plan to integrate with third-party delivery services in the near future.