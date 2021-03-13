Local News
CityPlace Plaza Hosts Family-Friendly Spring Break Events
Spring, Texas – This spring break, the CityPlace Plaza will feature various events for children of all ages. Complimentary programming will occur between March 15 and 19 at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.
The incredibly popular 60-acre plaza offers an assortment of retail and dining locations, as well as miles of walking trails and green space.
Over the next week, the community will offer several different workshops and events. Visitors can expect workshops ranging from science to art. The event will also feature Family-friendly movies throughout the Spring Break celebration.
Over the week, three hotels on the plaza will offer special rates for families attending the spring break events. Family-friendly accommodations start at only $76 a night.
To ensure all guests’ safety, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks when appropriate.
To learn more, click here to visit CityPlace Plaza’s official website.
Featured Image Credits: CityPlace Plaza Website
