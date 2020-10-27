Spring, Texas – Locally owned ice cream shop Chill The Milkshake Bar serves delicious milkshakes, but they also serve the Spring community by providing a unique gathering place for families to bond over tasty bites.

Chill offers hundreds of milkshake flavors, from Caramel Butterfinger to Ladybug, with strawberry and oreo. All of their milkshakes are made with Blue Bell ice cream and fresh, delicious toppings. In addition, they offer waffles covered in ice cream and other toppings and some lunch items.

The concept of Chill was started seven years ago when owner Kassie Boyd asked her kids what they thought would be a fun business to run. The family decided on a milkshake bar and Chill was born. Not only do they serve amazingly creative shakes, but they also serve as a gathering place for families to enjoy quality time together.

“Chill is family-friendly, a throwback to the olden days with board games and great music,” Boyd said. “Teenagers love coming and bringing their own games and cards and will play and laugh for hours. Families come in to grab grilled cheese, shakes, and waffles while bonding, date nights, little kids, older kids, we have something for everyone!”

In honor of Boyd’s 50th birthday, Chill will be giving out gift cards, T-shirts, and sugar cookies during the month of October. Stop in at their shop to try one of their specialty shakes and you might just get an extra treat!

Chill The Milkshake Bar is a Spring-based ice cream shop that serves Blue Bell milkshakes in hundreds of flavors, delectable waffles loaded with toppings, and lunch items like grilled cheese sandwiches and soups.

6402 Louetta Rd, Spring, TX 77379. (832) 559-7093. www.facebook.com/chillthemilkshakebar.