Spring, Texas – Chicken Salad Chick recently opened their newest location in Birnham Woods on Sept. 2. The new locations address is 4161 Riley Fuzzel Road, Suite 100, Spring.

The restaurant is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

Chicken Salad Chick’s menu features an abundance of delicious chicken salad sandwich options, some non-chicken salad options, soups, salads, sides, and buttercream frosted cookies.

www.chickensaladchick.com/birnham-woods-tx/ . 346-326-2977

Photo credit: Chicken Salad Chick (Birnham Woods Spring, TX)