Chemical Leak At Hurricane Harbor Blamed On Improper Filtration System Installation





Spring, Texas – Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown has claimed that the chemical exposure that sent dozens of parkgoers to the hospital on July 17 was caused by an improperly installed filtration system.

Officials with Six Flags say that their review of the incident determined that the third-party service company that installed the filtration system had done so incorrectly and that the errors in the system allowed for the chemical leak.

The leak took place in an outdoor kiddie pool and was discovered when a lifeguard and multiple park visitors began feeling sick. Those affected reported symptoms such as headaches, vision problems, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and sore throats.

“We have determined that the vapor release involved a low-level mixture of the pool-sanitizing chemicals which was discharged from the bottom of the pool through the water filtration system,” Jason Freeman, Six Flags Vice President of Safety, said. He added, “The vapor was well below any reportable quantity.”

The discharge consisted of a mixture of chemicals typically used for maintaining pH balances in pools and contained sulfuric acid, a corrosive substance that can damage skin, eyes, teeth, and lungs.

Over 60 park visitors, mostly children, were quickly sent to the hospital. Others declined hospitalization after receiving a decontamination treatment on site. Over 100 people were treated by emergency responders before being allowed to leave the park.

At least 225 people, most of them children, have joined the lawsuit against Six Flags that emerged shortly after the incident. The lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court, alleges that the company was negligent in its handling of the matter.

The park reopened to the public on August 5.