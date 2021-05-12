Champions School of Real Estate Relocates Houston North Campus to Grand Parkway





Spring, Texas – Champions School of Real Estate, the largest real estate school in Texas has relocated its Houston North campus to 7302 N. Grand Parkway W., Spring. The school operated out of a building off of FM 1960 for many years.

The new 18,000-square-foot campus features six large classrooms, along with a fully equipped special events room which will be available for public use. In addition to these new features, the North Houston campus was also designed with a state-of-the-art home inspection lab.

The Champions School of Real Estate has been open since 1983 and has continued to educate students with award-winning Texas pre-licensing and continuing education courses.

“The relocation of our Houston North Campus is a momentous occasion for Champions School of Real Estate. As our first campus, it has served our students for the 36 years we have been in business. This relocation is part of our commitment to providing our amazing students in Houston, the best educational environment we can offer,” Kimberly Dydalewicz, Champions School of Real Estate’s president said in a press release by the school.

To learn more visit championsschool.com.