Spring, Texas – A new location of Center Court Pizza & Brew is scheduled to open by the end of 2020. The new location will be at 24345 Gosling Road, Ste. 100, Spring, Texas.

Center Court Pizza & Brew opened its first location in Pearland in June 2006. Their goal was to offer top quality pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches and other menu offerings that are made fresh-to order using the freshest and never frozen ingredients. In addition, they work with local breweries to bring quality, local craft beers to Houstonians.

The franchise currently has 11 Texas locations. Their Vintage Park location opened earlier this year.

They are currently hiring kitchen staff, servers, bartenders, hostesses and more! For more information on employment opportunities, email hiring@centercourtpizza.com. www.centercourtpizza.com