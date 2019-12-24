Career Criminals Arrested in Attempted ATM Bomb Heist





Spring, Texas – Investigators have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with an attempted ATM robbery using a home-built bomb at a bank in north Harris County.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at approximately 4:00 AM deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8808 Spring Cypress Road. When deputies arrived they found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) placed on an ATM machine. The suspects fled the scene before the deputies arrived.

During the investigation, a fingerprint was recovered from the explosive device. Through fingerprint analysis, the individual was identified as 45-year-old, Thomas Moschella.

Further evidence detailed in the investigation led deputies to arrest Moschella’s accomplice, 32-year-old, Samuel Allen.

Both Moschella and Allen were booked in the Harris County Jail and charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Criminal Mischief.

Thomas Moschella remains in the Harris County Jail on a $115,000.00 bond. Samuel Allen bonded out of jail on December 19, 2019, after the judge set his bond amounts to $6,500.00 for the two ATM-related charges and an additional $1,500.00 bond for a separate felony Forgery charge.

According to court records, both Moschella and Allen have extensive criminal records.

In 2002 Moschella was arrested for Felony Evading after getting into a physical altercation with a Texas State Trooper and fleeing in a motor vehicle. 10 years later he was arrested again for Felony Evading after running from a Houston Police Officer. In April of 2007, Moschella was arrested and charged with DWI in Montgomery County. Moschella has also been arrested and charged for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Failure to Appear after bailing out of jail.

Allen has been arrested numerous times for the Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. In January 2015, he was convicted for DWI after driving intoxicated in Montgomery County.

Moschella and Allen are due back in court early next year.