Spring, Texas – An Humble man was arrested by police after shoplifting from a Spring Home Depot on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the Home Depot located in the 20130 block of I-45. Store employees told police that they witnessed a man leave the store without paying for merchandise.

Deputies located the man nearby. The suspect was identified as 53-year-old, Steven Silver of Humble. Beard was found to be in possession of over $200.00 worth of stolen merchandise.