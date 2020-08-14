Spring, Texas – An Humble man was arrested by police after shoplifting from a Spring Home Depot on Wednesday.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the Home Depot located in the 20130 block of I-45. Store employees told police that they witnessed a man leave the store without paying for merchandise.
Deputies located the man nearby. The suspect was identified as 53-year-old, Steven Silver of Humble. Beard was found to be in possession of over $200.00 worth of stolen merchandise.
He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Felony Theft. His bond was set at $10,000.00 out of the 179th District Court.
Silver has an extensive criminal record according to public documents obtained by Spring Happenings. He has been arrested over 21 times in Harris County alone with charges ranging from theft, drugs, and burglary.
Steven Silver bonded out of jail Thursday morning. He is due back in court on August 14, 2020.